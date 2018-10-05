SOCIETY

Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Saga Vanecek, 8, was helping her father with his boat in the Vidostern lake when she stepped on a 34-inch sword in a holster made of wood and leather. (Annie Rosen/Jonkopings lans Museum via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --
Her name conjures up Old Nordic tales about heroic accomplishments and that's exactly what Saga this summer did when she stumbled on a pre-Viking-era sword in a southern Sweden lake.

Saga Vanecek, 8, was helping her father with his boat in the Vidostern lake when she stepped on a 34-inch sword in a holster made of wood and leather. The sword is believed to be about 1,500 years old.

Mikael Nordstrom of the local Jonkoping County museum said Friday that the little girl's find prompted others to seek out long-lost treasures in a lake that had been diminished by drought.

A broach from between 300 to 400 A.D. was eventually found.

Nordstrom said archaeologists are trying to understand why the items were there. For sacrificial purposes is one suggestion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldswedensword
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
Greensboro waitress helps struggling mom at Olive Garden
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
NC pastor wins $625K 'genius grant'
More Society
Top Stories
Fayetteville police investigate homicide on McDougal Drive
Harnett County teacher accused of giving drugs to student
Durham police investigate double shooting following nightclub altercation
1 shot in robbery at Johnston County used-car dealer
Franklinton man dies after being bitten by fire ants
Fayetteville man accused of killing wife goes before judge
'I just shot a male:' 911 call released in fatal shooting of NCCU student
Study: Hugs improve mood on bad days
Show More
North Carolina National Guard soldier killed by explosion in Afghanistan
Florence relief effort comes at a perfect time for struggling Spring Lake
Raleigh-based all-female paranormal research team highlighted on cable show
Major delays on US-1 near Cary due to crash
'I feel like a monster:' Husband in cold medicine murder case apologizes
More News