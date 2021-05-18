District Attorney says deputies' actions were 'justified' in shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

"Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified, because Mr. Brown's actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," Womble said.
Womble is currently holding a press conference to describe why he will not be bringing any charges in the case.
Brown was behind the wheel of his car and outside of his house in Elizabeth City when he was shot and killed while deputies served a drug-related search and arrest warrant.
Police records show investigators wanted to search the home to prove that he sold and was in possession of "crack" cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. According to the warrant, detectives used an undercover informant to record audio and video of them purchasing "crack" cocaine and methamphetamine from Brown on numerous occasions.
The police shooting, described as an "execution" by Brown's family members, has drawn national attention to the small, majority Black city in the state's rural northeastern corner. Protesters and civil rights leaders have demanded full release of the video.
Back in April, Judge Jeffrey Foster put a hold on the public release of the video. He ruled that it shouldn't be released for 30 days but had to be released within 45 days.
Then, earlier this month, Foster ruled that the family would only be shown about 20 minutes of the nearly two hours.
Brown's family has since watched that footage and said they believed it showed the whole story of what happened.
They said it reaffirmed what they already believed based on the initial snippet they watched showed: that his killing was not justified.
District Attorney Andrew Womble has said Brown made "contact with law enforcement officers" with his car before they shot him.
But family members and family attorneys who viewed the video dispute that.
"We were able to see Mr. Brown sitting in his vehicle -- that he was ambushed as the sheriff's office made their way to his residence," he said. "Appearing to be surprised. At all times his hands were visible. At all times he did not appear to be a threat."
He said, in fact, that Brown went in the opposite direction of deputies.
"What we saw at all times were police officers on the pavement unloading their weapons," he said.
Brown's son Jha'rod Ferebee said he thought the shooting never should have happened.
"My father did not deserve to die at all," Ferebee said. "He did not deserve to get killed. In any way shape or form, he did not pose any threat at all. Come court, there's no way that this could be justified. There's no way possible."
Autopsy PC, the company the family hired to perform an independent autopsy, said Brown was shot four times in the right arm, and then once -- fatally -- in the back of the head.
Gov. Roy Cooper has previously recommended that a special prosecutor handle the case.