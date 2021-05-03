LIVE: Funeral service for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City

The invite-only service starting at noon in a church in Elizabeth City followed public viewings the previous day. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy, and other speakers included Brown's relatives as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Brown's family, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People's campaign.
At the service, Brown's first-born son Khalil Ferebee was overcome with emotion, wiping away tears as he spoke.
"It's a terrible way we have to be together like this," he said. "But seeing everybody, I'm glad we're together like this right now, he would have loved this. And I just wish he was here with us."
Crump noted that Brown's shooting death came just days after the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
"We thought that George Floyd represented that we were going to stop this unnecessary and unjustifiable killings of black men," he said. "But we got the call here that harkened us to Elizabeth City and so, Andrew Brown's family, we are here to make this plea for justice because Andrew was killed unjustifiably, as many black men in America have been killed. Shot in the back going away from police. And because Andrew cannot make the plea for justice, it is up to us to make the plea for justice."
Brown, 42, was shot and killed April 21 by deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants, sparking days of peaceful protests in the city in rural northeastern North Carolina. An independent autopsy commissioned by his family showed that he was shot five times, including once in the back of the head.
Family members have said that Brown was a proud father of seven, who was known for entertaining relatives with his stories and jokes.
Brown's family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would properly honor his legacy. Sharpton recently delivered the eulogy for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota.
