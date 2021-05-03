Andrew Brown Jr.

Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy during Monday's funeral service for Andrew Brown Jr.

By and
Funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mourners will gather Monday for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with eulogists planning to celebrate his legacy and reflect on his life.

The invite-only service at noon in a church in Elizabeth City follows public viewings the previous day. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, and other speakers will include Brown's relatives as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who's representing Brown's family, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People's campaign.

Brown's family says they're overwhelmed and devastated
Hundreds marched to pay respects to Andrew Brown Jr., whose body now lays wrapped at the Museum of the Albemarle for a Sunday public viewing.



Then at 5:30 p.m. on ABC11, watch a half hour special event dedicated to the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. See exclusive interviews with Brown's family, new details in the investigation, the growing memorial in Elizabeth City, and the push to improve policing in North Carolina.

Pasquotank County Sheriff releases names of deputies who shot at Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City

Brown, 42, was shot and killed April 21 by deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants, sparking days of protests in the city in rural northeastern North Carolina. An independent autopsy commissioned by his family said that he was shot five times, including once in the back of the head.

Family members have said that Brown was a proud father of seven, who was known for entertaining relatives with his stories and jokes.

Brown's family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would properly honor his legacy. Sharpton recently delivered the eulogy for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

Sharpton told The Associated Press that he wants to both celebrate Brown's life and help call attention to larger problems with policing that need to be addressed.

"I would want to get across that this is a human being. And for us, it's part of a continual abuse of police power," he said.

'The pandemic wasn't this difficult': Elizabeth City businesses say curfew does more harm than good

