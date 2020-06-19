Society

Juneteenth marches, rallies happening in Raleigh, Durham

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Many in the Triangle are honoring Juneteenth by marching for racial justice and equality.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

In light of recent protests over police brutality, a new light has shown on Juneteenth.

In Durham, the county's public defender's office is planning a rally on the steps of Durham County Courthouse. The 11:30 a.m. rally is designed to remember and honor George Floyd and all the black lives lost to police brutality.

Starting at noon in Raleigh, a peaceful march will take place at the courthouse.

The freedom march is a push to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday. It's also in honor of the countless people lynched without justice--including black men and women as well as LGBTQ members.

At 6 p.m. another march is planned in Raleigh. This march is being called the liberation march.

It has been organized as a call for justice, and to end the influence of white supremacy on American politics, economics, voting and criminal justice.

