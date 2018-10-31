HALLOWEEN

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest turns out impressive creations like a towering Bumblebee and a zipline

At this year's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest, there was a working zipline and some impressively tall costumes that towered above the rest.

LA Blake
NEW YORK CITY --
Every year the audience of Live with Kelly and Ryan brings their A-game to the show's Halloween costume contest. This year's entries are no exception.

Contestants often spend weeks or even months on their costumes. The pop culture references were current (like the shredded Banksy artwork), throwback (like Rosey the robot from the Jetsons) and everywhere in between. And some weren't references at all: One man said his funky disco-themed costume came to him in a dream.



Check out some of the most impressive and inventive costumes in the gallery below and videos above.



The Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween "Reboooot" special included plenty of throwback costumes for the hosts as well. Check out highlights on their YouTube channel.
