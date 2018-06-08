SOCIETY

Local Army veteran mom surprised with new car

Local Army veteran mom surprised with new car. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 8, 2018. (WPVI)

FAIRLESS HILLS, P.A. --
A local US Army veteran and mother of three has a new set of wheels Friday, thanks to the kindness and generosity of a team of people in her town.

Tameka DuBose entered a contest at Essix Automotive Meineke in Fairless Hills, Bucks County.

The winner would get their car fixed up and tuned up for free.

Tameka won and Essix started to work on it. However, they found it was beyond repair, so here comes the twist to the contest:

"Once we evaluated the car it was in such bad shape that we decided to do one better and get them another car," said Meineke spokesman.

Tameka said, "It means a lot because you know that there are good people out there and blessings do come, pray on it and things happen."

Meineke says this was a team effort with donations coming in from car shops and vendors and used car lots in the neighborhood.

They say they are a family owned and operated by a former vet...so they are so proud to have helped Tameka and her family.

Tameka says she's so happy she has a more reliable car to get her kids where they need to go and hopes she will also get a better job.
