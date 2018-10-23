Local couple chronicles renovation of Aberdeen mansion

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) --At 260 Allison Page Road sits a more than 6,000-square-foot mansion that, up until very recently, looked completely abandoned.
Now, the mansion is owned by a local couple -- who hopes to restore the mansion and raise their family there.
Abby and Trey Brothers bought the home on July 13, 2018 (which was also Friday the 13th).
They have roots in the area -- Abby is from Mt. Airy and Trey is from Albemarle.
Trey, who's in the Air Force, has been stationed in Maryland since 2013. Since he'll be finishing up with the Air Force in January, they decided to come back home to North Carolina.
One day Abby was searching on Zillow and found the mansion. That's when they decided to pursue it.
"I thought it was the ugliest, beautiful house I had ever seen in my entire life," said Abby. "I sent him the picture and said, 'hey, let's buy and renovate this house.'"
"When we first came to the house, Abby was like, 'I can see our kids here.' And that's why we went for it," said Trey. "I figured if anybody's going to take it on, we don't want to make it into a special events venue, we want to make it back into the home that it was and celebrate, you know, our family here."
The mansion features a large central foyer, formal parlors and dining rooms on the main floor and six bedrooms on the second floor. It has three fireplaces and four bathrooms.