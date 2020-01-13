Local Iranians gather in downtown Raleigh honoring Ukrainian plane victims killed

Among those lives lost was Bahareh Karami, an NC State graduate who was visiting family in Iran.
"As an Iranian-American member of this community like all the other community members, we felt very sad for the life that we lost in this tragedy," said Nazi Ahmadi Kite, one of the organizers of the protest. "We wanted to get together here and remember them and share our feelings."
The candlelight vigil hopes to extend their support to those who were affected by Wednesday's tragedy. The group plans to silently demonstrate in an effort to show peace.
Remembering the 176 killed in the Ukrainian commercial jet. pic.twitter.com/UTA1nxaTYu— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) January 12, 2020
On Saturday, Iranian officials claimed they accidentally shot down the jetliner believing it to be hostile, further highlighting the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.