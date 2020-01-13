Society

Local Iranians gather in downtown Raleigh honoring Ukrainian plane victims killed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local Iranians living in the Triangle gathered in front of the Wake County Courthouse to remember the lives lost when Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

Among those lives lost was Bahareh Karami, an NC State graduate who was visiting family in Iran.

An NC State graduate was among the 176 passengers and crew killed on Wednesday, Jan. 8 when Iran claimed it accidentally shot down a Ukranian jetliner in Tehran.



"As an Iranian-American member of this community like all the other community members, we felt very sad for the life that we lost in this tragedy," said Nazi Ahmadi Kite, one of the organizers of the protest. "We wanted to get together here and remember them and share our feelings."

The candlelight vigil hopes to extend their support to those who were affected by Wednesday's tragedy. The group plans to silently demonstrate in an effort to show peace.


On Saturday, Iranian officials claimed they accidentally shot down the jetliner believing it to be hostile, further highlighting the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
