Local students compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Several local students are in Washington, D.C. to compete in the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee.On Wednesday morning, 10 local spellers were still in the competition.But at the end of the day, only one local contestant made it to the finals -- 13-year-old Jason Sorin from Triangle Day School in Durham.The finals begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.You can watch the Spelling Bee live on our sister network, ESPN.