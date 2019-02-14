Longtime couples renew vows on Valentine's Day

On Thursday, a group of couples at the Waltonwood Senior Living community decided to renew their vows.Combined, the couples have been married for more than 2,000 years."Each couple here today started a journey together years ago," the officiant said.Their love stories have withstood the test of time. More than 30 couples looked into each other's eyes to reaffirm their love.Among them, Tim and Cleta Johnson, who are celebrating another Valentine's Day together."It's a little special. He doesn't wear his yellow jacket that often," Tim and Cleta laughed.The Johnsons were just 20 years old when they got married in 1956. "She still laughs at my jokes, although she's heard them," Tim said."I've heard them many, many times," Cleta added.What's their secret to longevity? "Commitment. Commitment that you're there for him and he's there for me, always," Cleta said.They said they're committed until death do them part."The best thing is knowing she's always there for me," Tim said.