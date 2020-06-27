Society

L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from its skin care products

The decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch company Unilever on Thursday.
PARIS -- French cosmetics giant L'Oreal says it will remove words like "whitening" from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism.

L'Oreal said in a statement Saturday that it "has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products."

The decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch company Unilever on Thursday.

Earlier this month, L'Oreal tweeted that that it "stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind."

The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company's business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.

Mrs. Butterworth's, Cream of Wheat join brands changing images amid racial protests
EMBED More News Videos

Mrs. Butterworth's and Cream of Wheat are the latest brands to announce plans to reshape their image in the wake of racial protests still happening across the country.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestbusinessracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 1,719 more COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths in NC
'Code Orange' Air Quality alert issued for central NC on Sunday
Man injured in shooting near Durham apartment complex
Man dies after being shot along Poole Road in Raleigh
NC Courage players kneel in solidarity as pro sports return
Confederate monument in Fayetteville, Louisburg removed
Additional remains found in Killeen near recovered soldier's remains
Show More
Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag
St. Augustine's becomes first HBCU with cycling program
North Raleigh neighbors march to support Black Lives Matter
Wake Co. teens march in downtown Raleigh to pull police from schools
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
More TOP STORIES News