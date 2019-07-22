Society

Macy's pulls line of dinner plates that some say promote eating disorders

Macy's has pulled a line of dinner plates after complaints that they promote eating disorders.

When a science correspondent named Alie Ward tweeted a picture of the plates in the store, her caption read, "How can I get these plates from Macy's banned in all 50 states."

The plates are from a company called Pourtions.

The plate is portioned off with circles, the smallest portion says "skinny jeans", as you add more to the plate it reads "favorite jeans" and then "mom jeans."

Another plate says "foodie" then "food coma" for the larger portion.

The company's line follows the same format, like one that says "al dente" for a supposedly good pasta portion, and "al don'te."

People were quick to say this advocates a "toxic message" of portion control.

Pourtions says the line is meant to provide "helpful and hilarious visual cues" that will "spice up your dinner table, and your conversation."

However, you won't be seeing them at Macy's anymore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeating disordersfoodmacy'sbig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of missing Raleigh men not yet found, 2 charged with murder
Wake County high school student killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run
$12M cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in NC
Man charged in death of teen found shot in car outside Duke hospital
Durham-Chapel Hill ranked 4th most educated city in U.S.
Coyote blamed for disappearance of Wake Forest family's 2 cats
Mom still hopeful she'll find daughter who 'vanished' in 2008
Show More
Tom Brady jumping off cliff with daughter stirs controversy
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
'Freak accident' kills Raleigh man at Oak Island beach
Free hiring event in Raleigh aims to land veterans new jobs
Subscription box helps young kids learn to read at home
More TOP STORIES News