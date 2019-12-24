Society

Thousands send letters, packages through small Wisconsin town so they can come from 'Rudolph'

RUDOLPH, Wis. -- The Christmas spirit in Rudolph, Wisconsin, keeps the post office glowing like a red-nosed reindeer this time of year.

People from all over the world send thousands of letters and packages to the rural town, just so they can be re-delivered and stamped with a postmark from "Rudolph," WFRV reported.

It's a tradition that's been happening in village of just 400 people for generations.

"The kids will remember coming to do it, and we probably get some people to stamp that had done it as children, as well," said Becky Trzebiatowski, a clerk at the Rudolph Post Office. "I've gotten a couple of things (that) came in today. One from Iowa, one from Illinois, one from Missouri, Fort Worth, Texas."

Trzebiatowski said her work at the Rudolph Post Office gives her the Christmas spirit all year long.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinholidaychristmasu.s. & worldusps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Falling catfish shatters NC woman's windshield
Durham Bojangles' robbed at gunpoint
List of stores open on Christmas Eve
Idaho siblings missing since September believed to be in 'serious danger'
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
11-year-old girl's cell phone number found on escort website
Show More
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
Fayetteville 8-year-old in need of kidney spending Christmas at hospital
Space heater misuse can be deadly: How to keep your family safe
Dog adopted from shelter after 5 years, just in time for Christmas
Dead Raleigh mother's apartment cleaned out due to housing mix-up
More TOP STORIES News