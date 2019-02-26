SOCIETY

Majority believe women should take husband's last name, survey says

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the survey, more than 70 percent of Americans believe a woman should change her last name to her husband's after getting married.

When women get married some take their husband's last name, while others opt to keep their maiden name.

You might think to each his or her own, right?

Well, a new study shows there's a pretty strong opinion on this.

According to the survey in Gender Issues, more than 70 percent of Americans believe a woman should change her last name to her husband's after getting married.

And approximately half of all Americans believe it should be a government requirement.

The reason? The people in favor of this believe women should prioritize their marriage and their family ahead of themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingmarriagebig talkersbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Carrboro officer talks about joining academy at 42 years old
Andrea Harris a Triangle trailblazer in minority development and business
Clock ticking for Fayetteville motel owners to comply with ordinance
Man buys $540 in cookies so Girl Scouts can escape cold
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh man grieving after police say his wife and daughter killed 5 relatives
Suspect in custody after backing vehicle into Wake County deputy
Fuquay-Varina Police search home as part of child-abuse investigation
Mark Harris announces he won't run in new 9th district election
Proposed bill would require bikes driven on roads to be registered
Chapel Hill attempted banning the use of cell phones while driving in 2012
Clock ticking for Fayetteville motel owners to comply with ordinance
Carrboro officer talks about joining academy at 42 years old
Show More
Troubleshooter helps Triangle mom get security deposit back after baby shower
Walgreens employee shot on Valentine's Day leaves hospital
NASA astronaut, NC State grad ready for first space flight
Canes hockey at Carter-Finley Stadium? It might happen
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into police car in Apex
More News