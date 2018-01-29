ABC11 TOGETHER

Male mentors needed for 75 Wake County boys

EMBED </>More Videos

Mentors are needed for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Raleigh.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle is putting out a call for male mentors in Wake County.

The organization told ABC11 it has more need for men to sign up and volunteer.

"Most of the kids are from single-parent homes where that female is mom or grandma or aunt is head of the household there, so the boys in the area don't have that male influence in the home," said Erin Callahan, CEO of the organization.

They need male volunteers because they have dozens more boys than girls on the waiting list, especially in Wake County.

Check out how you can sign up to help here.

They're hoping to sign up "30 men in 30 days" to become big brothers. It's a campaign they set up for March, but with 75 boys on the waiting list for a big bro - they're hoping to get a head start.

"Just listening and kind of giving advice, or just helping out and spending time with that child, making that child feel like I have someone in their corner," Callahan said.

Again, click here to help or find out more.

EMBED More News Videos

PART 1: Kenny Ferguson explains why the Big Brothers Big Sisters program was so meaningful for him growing up.

EMBED More News Videos

PART 2: Kenny Ferguson explains why the Big Brothers Big Sisters program was so meaningful for him growing up.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyabc11 togethergood samaritanvolunteerismwake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
Firefighters Fill the Boot for MDA
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News