abc11 together

'Mamba Mentality' helps UNC student push through medical adversity, inspire others on TikTok

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every week it seems there's a new TikTok trend whether it's a dance or prank, someone is earning their five seconds of fame -- but for 22-year-old Stephen Ludwig, those five seconds have turned into months.

"I want to inspire in a way where I don't want it to feel forced," he said. "I don't want to force people to feel inspired but rather just show me going through normal life."

Ludwig has a rare bone disease called Maffucci's Syndrome. His left leg is nine inches shorter than his right and his left arm is also shorter than his right.

Thanks to his friends family and idol, the late Kobe Bryant, he has never seen his disease as a negative.

"It all goes back to Kobe," Ludwig said. "We met him in 2007 at the NBA All-Star Game. I was 9 years old and it was absolutely incredible. I saw the passion and fire in his eyes and I wanted to emulate that. I just have this demeanor that I'm going to take on the day."

That Mamba Mentality helped Stephen accomplish one of his biggest dreams, getting into UNC-Chapel Hill despite battling two different kinds of cancers and countless surgeries. He's now in his senior year and planning to graduate with a communications major and a determination to continues to share his story.

"I have high expectations for myself," Ludwig said. "I realize even growing up walking through Target or Harris Teeter, everyone is looking at my shoe. When someone looks at me, at least I know they're curious or they've never seen anything like that. I've always thought that I was capable of sharing the story and it might interest people. I didn't know it would impact people so quickly on a social media app like TikTok, but it's absolutely a blessing for sure."

One TikTok video in March spurred Ludwig to 1 million followers, helping him connect with a shoe designer and inspire countless people.

"My goal, my dream, is if I can get one person to come up and say 'hey, you've changed the way I've thought about today,' that's it," he said. "That's my goal. I really enjoyed public speaking and I'm hoping to get back into it soon."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychapel hillnckobe bryantviral videokobe bryantsocial mediauncbe inspiredgood sportsabc11 togethergood newsfeel goodcancer
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Elementary school teacher Jordan Knox inspires those she meets
Man clearing pedestrian path powers past debris from work crews
Fayetteville local creates community garden to feed veterans
Odessa Harris makes the world a better place to live in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Social justice demonstrators gather in Raleigh
Lost Wages Assistance payments could be made in NC next week
Lumbee Tribe combats COVID-19 in county with 15% positive tests
Family calls for BB gun legislation after deadly police shooting
Victims of Kenosha protest shooting tried to disarm gunman
To slow COVID-19 spread, Fayetteville hospital heads to the community
Raleigh Montessori School teacher pleads guilty to statutory rape
Show More
COVID-19 LATEST: NC State identifies 2 additional clusters
NOT REAL NEWS: Untrue stories about RNC, voting from this week
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Raleigh next week
Watch for scammers impersonating charities during hurricane relief
Former art director celebrates 107th birthday
More TOP STORIES News