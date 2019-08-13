Society

Man chronicles 'private jet' experience on empty Delta flight

NEW YORK -- A man from New York decided to have a little fun when he realized he had an entire Delta flight to himself.

Vincent Peone said his flight from Aspen to Salt Lake City was rescheduled last week -- and that may have been the reason why it was empty.

He chronicled what the pilot referred to as his "private jet" experience in a video that he posted to Twitter on Monday.

The viral video shows that the Delta staff and crew members were able to have a little fun with him and he was even addressed personally during the pre-flight announcements.


Peone told the Washington Post he was tempted to try to sit in every seat in the plane, but later decided he was not that ambitious.

Delta responded on Twitter as said it looked like "an awesome experience."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarreviral videou.s. & worlddeltaflight attendant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clayton High parents demand answers after principal reassigned
Exclusive: Wake County schools to take closer look at security
Severe weather moving through Raleigh, Durham, surrounding areas
Raleigh contractor owed $7,000 says he got refund runaround
Cumberland County Animal Shelter eyes no-kill designation
Shoppers react to possible plastic-bag tax in Durham
1 dead after car runs off Fayetteville road into ravine
Show More
Stray shopping carts creating a eyesore in Fayetteville
Mebane teen spends summer mowing lawns for free for those in need
Xerox creating 600 jobs in Cary
Blue-green algae tested in Cary lake not toxic, officials say
Historic Durham country store free to anyone willing to move it
More TOP STORIES News