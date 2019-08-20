SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WTVD) -- After growing his hair for 15 years, young recruit Reynaldo Arroyo had to abide by the Army's strict hair standards.
To mark the occasion, Arroyo sat in the barber's chair for the big chop.
The 23-year-old plans to donate his hair to Locks of Love.
The nonprofit makes wigs for needy children suffering from hair loss due to cancer and other conditions.
Arroyo said he's excited about enlisting in the military and he even looks like a soldier now.
Man gets first haircut in 15 years to join Army
