It's the bachelor party invitation mix-up that resulted in a new friendship.Two men, both named Will Novak, live in different states: Arizona and New York.Party planner Devan Onello was running out of time so he sent invitations to his brother's bachelor party ski getaway via email.But he made a single typo and ended up sending an invitation to the wrong Will Novak.Novak, a total stranger to everyone in the group, quickly responded."My email was kind of like, 'Hey guys, I live in Arizona, Vermont is a very long way away. I don't know how to ski... all that said count me in, I'm there. I'm there for my man Angelo. I love Angelo.'"Since it was last-minute, Novak needed a little help paying for the trip, so he turned to a GoFundMe.Within hours, he reached his goal to travel to Vermont.The man attended the bachelor's weekend with a group of new friends, including one man who shares his name.