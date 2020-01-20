Man returns $27K left outside Michigan ATM

An armored security guard accidentally left tens of thousands of dollars outside an ATM at a credit union in Michigan.Surveillance video shows a customer coming across the money and decided to do the right thing.The security guard accidentally left an ATM cassette with $27,000 inside outside of a Credit Union.George Condash saw the plastic box in the middle of the street and without hesitation, he decided to take the cassette back inside."It's not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in," he said.Condash did get a reward for his honesty, but he won't say how much.