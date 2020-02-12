2 Good Samaritans honored for saving man's life during cardiac arrest in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been three weeks since Spencer Cox and Mark Denton saw 59-year-old Doug Jones.The men were riding in the car on a Saturday morning when they noticed Jones stumbling across the road and foaming at the mouth.Jones collapsed and went into cardiac arrest moments later. The men administered CPR and called 911."Definitely if we hadn't of been there, nobody would have found him. I don't know," said Denton.Fire officials arrived and administered an electric shock using an AED. Jones was transported to UNC's heart hospital where he stayed for days after his triple bypass surgery."Just a surreal feeling. All these people were involved in saving my life," said Jones.On Wednesday afternoon, a room full of heroes gathered inside the NC State Campus Police Station. Only two of them were being honored.The celebration took place over cake and balloons. Life Savers candy lined the center of the table representing the men who saved Jones life."I'm extremely grateful that they would stop and help a man in distress," said Jones.Officials thanked the men for their acts of bravery and heroism. The duo accepted the honor humbly."I'm at a loss for words. When you see someone who literally almost lost their life and here they are today healthy as can be. Knowing you were a part of that brings me joy," said Cox.