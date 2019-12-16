Society

Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer

A man in Canada put his life on the life, skating across a frozen lake, to rescue three stranded deer.

During a lunch break earlier this month, Ryan Peterson saw the deer and jumped into action. Peterson got some rope and pulled them each to shore, where they were able to regain their footing.

Peterson said he had to act fast in order to save the animals.

"I went back to work and grabbed some rope. The ice was still too thin for any kind of vehicle, so skating was the only option."

Despite the obvious danger, Peterson said he'd do the same thing again.
