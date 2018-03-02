UBER

New Jersey man takes $1,600 Uber ride home after night of partying

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports on a NJ man who took a $1,600 uber ride home in West Virginia.

By Eyewitness News
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man made a drunken and costly mistake after a night of partying in another state.

Kenny Bachman was out with friends in Morgantown, West Virginia, when he called an Uber to take him back to his friend's place.

However, he mistakenly ordered the Uber to this home, 300 miles away in Gloucester County, NJ.

He apparently fell asleep and didn't realize it, until he woke up in the Uber hours later.

The total bill: $1,635.93.



To make matters worse, he ordered an Uber XL, which costs more, and surge pricing was in effect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyuberalcoholpartyGloucester CountyWest VirginiaNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UBER
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Amish man offers horse and buggy 'Uber' ride service in Michigan
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers
Young Republicans booted from Raleigh Uber over backseat politics
Uber wants to patent technology to detect drunk riders
More uber
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News