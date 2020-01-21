Society

California man on quest to run 8 marathons around the world for charity

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Northern California man is on a quest to run for charity. Forty-four-year-old Brendan Watkins is attempting the "Triple 8 Quest." It involves finishing eight marathons in eight consecutive days.

Watkins works at Stanford Children's Health in Palo Alto. During the "Triple 8 Quest," he is fundraising for the Lucile Packard Children's Fund, which provides care for children and expectant mothers. He has already raised about $4,000.

Watkins wrote in a blog post that he finished his first marathon on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. He ran 26.2 miles in three hours and 45 minutes. By the end of the quest, he will have run on all seven continents around the world.

You can help support Watkins here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalo altochildren's healthcharitytravelrunningu.s. & worldmarathons
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner mom fights lung cancer with specialized treatment
10-month-old falls 8-feet down into heating vent
Eli Lilly bringing more than 400 jobs to Durham County
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Cold again on Tuesday
Southern Season in Chapel Hill is officially closed
Charter bus bursts into flames in Miss. as college students scramble to safety
Show More
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Cary school bus crash ends with 1 in hospital
Restaurant reopens 9 months after Durham explosion
Could vision boards be the key to achieving your goals?
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
More TOP STORIES News