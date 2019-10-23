Society

Tennessee man grows 910-pound pumpkin, turns it into a boat

CLEVELAND, Tenn. -- A farmer in Cleveland, Tennessee grew a 910-pound pumpkin. Instead of turning it into a huge pumpkin pie or a massive jack-o-lantern, Justin Ownby hollowed it out and turned it into a boat.

Then Ownby put the boat in a local watering hole and his wife recorded video of him paddling in the pumpkin.

RELATED: Man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights

Ownby says he got the seed for the massive pumpkin from last year's record-breaking pumpkin grown Tennessee. That gourd weighed in at more than 1,700 pounds.

The farmer says he hopes to grow a pumpkin that breaks the 1,000-pound mark next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyboatsfunny videohalloweenfallviral videoboatingu.s. & worldfun stuffpumpkinviral
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with DWI after State Trooper hit in Vance County
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Missing 5-year-old girl's body found in South Carolina landfill
TRAVEL DEALS: Save hundreds on flights by following these tips
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
NC-55 closed in Durham near NC Central
The 411: Team of grandmas rocks it as wedding flower girls
Show More
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
Water leak forces evacuations at historic Goldsboro building
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Soto, Nationals top Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener
Wake sheriff warns sex offenders after arrest at NC State Fair
More TOP STORIES News