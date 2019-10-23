Tennessee man grows 910-pound pumpkin, turns it into a boat

CLEVELAND, Tenn. -- A farmer in Cleveland, Tennessee grew a 910-pound pumpkin. Instead of turning it into a huge pumpkin pie or a massive jack-o-lantern, Justin Ownby hollowed it out and turned it into a boat.Then Ownby put the boat in a local watering hole and his wife recorded video of him paddling in the pumpkin.Ownby says he got the seed for the massive pumpkin from last year's record-breaking pumpkin grown Tennessee. That gourd weighed in at more than 1,700 pounds.The farmer says he hopes to grow a pumpkin that breaks the 1,000-pound mark next year.