Society

Man wearing gas mask panics passengers on Texas flight

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- A man wearing a gas mask was escorted off a commercial flight Thursday after causing a panic, according to a passenger on board.

"Just FYI flight 2212 to Houston was delayed an hour because you let this guy on the plane wearing a gas mask," Joseph D S wrote on Twitter. "This then panicked people on the plane and we had to wait for him to be escorted off."



The man was wearing a dark-colored coat and a toboggan on top of the mask, which covered his entire face. It's unknown why he was wearing it or if he was charged with a crime.

Flight 2212 was scheduled to leave DFW International Airport just before 7 p.m. Thursday but took off 50 minutes late. It arrived at 9:07 p.m. at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

American Airlines representatives responded to the initial tweet.

"Our team is aware of this and worked with local officials," they wrote.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyair travelbush intercontinental airportamerican airlinesflight divertedtwitter
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car bursts into flames on railroad tracks in Raleigh
Rain returns today & a BIG warmup next week!
Durham district attorney faces tough questions at town hall
Vigil honors Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in crash with Kobe
Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Kansas City Chiefs owners sending all team staff to Super Bowl
Warning about 'ghost' tax preparers
Show More
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
Man shot by RPD officer dies at hospital, RPD chief says
NC 4-year-old found naked, alone, riding bike at midnight
4th person charged in deadly shooting at Raleigh community center
Vandals spray paint swastikas, obscenities on Hope Mills businesses
More TOP STORIES News