Massachusetts teacher creates Generation Z 'slang dictionary'

One teacher in Massachusetts is going the extra mile and created a dictionary of slang terms he's learned from his students.He called it "Callahan's Generation Z Dictionary."He shared his now viral alphabetic list of new slang terms, equipped with color-coded columns, this week on Twitter."Beat your face" means to apply makeup."Clap back" means to respond to an insult."Finna" meaning we're planning to do something."Nunya" like none of your business."Periodt" not period, periodt with the "T", meaning facts!"Spills tea" like gossip session.And "Jawn" -- everyone in Philly knows that one!Mr. Callahan tells us he is fully aware that term originated here in Philadelphia.