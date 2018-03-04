SOCIETY

Massive sports complex to focus on at-risk youth in Cumberland County

It's a dream in progress - a massive sports complex in the works in Hope Mills.

By
HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
Two Fort Bragg veterans are investing their life savings to build a massive sports complex in Hope Mills.

Charlotte Robinson and her husband, Thurston, have always had a passion for sports, which included coaching youth from rec level up to AAU.

They invested $1.5 million of their life savings in what will soon be the largest sports complex in the Southeast.

Once completed, the facility will boast three collegiate-grade basketball and volleyball courts, two outdoor football fields, conference rooms and classroom space.

The center hopes to host local and regional sporting tournaments. Additionally, several colleges have expressed interest in partnering with the facility.

However, sports isn't the main function of the arena. It's a community space. With plans for an at-risk youth program, senior day program and special-needs playground, the vision goes beyond basketball.

"Our goal is to have a place to get the kids off the streets. Let's start bringing these kids in and what we've found is we bring them in with sports and then we teach them everything they need to know about life skills," Charlotte Robinson said.

The TJ Robinson Life Center is about four months from completion. However, the Robinsons are calling on the community to support.

Right now, they're asking for donations, mentors, volunteers and community activists to partner with the center to help kick-start some of the youth programs.
