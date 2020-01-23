Evacuated McDougald Terrace residents call out Durham leaders in hope of getting solution to housing crisis

City leaders came to City Hall for their regularly scheduled meeting, but they were met by protesters looking to get answers about the ongoing public housing crisis in Durham.
Weeks ago hundreds of people were evacuated from McDougald Terrace, the largest and oldest public housing complex in Durham, amid a carbon monoxide scare. Many of those residents remain in hotels, unable to return to their homes.
Some of those residents showed up at the City Hall on Tuesday. They held a protest outside the building ahead of the City Council meeting, and then walked into the building and spoke at the meeting.
The residents told their stories, explained what they were living through and called on Durham leaders to do something to resolve the problems.
Even now, more than a month after being evacuated, the residents of McDougald Terrace don't know when they'll be able to get back to their homes.
City leaders are still working to determine how much repairs will cost and how long they will take to make.
