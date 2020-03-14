Meal delivery, other community services affected by coronavirus concerns

Many community services that residents rely on are being affected by the coronavirus oubreak.
In an effort to keep children fed, Durham Public School systems developed a daily feeding program for students who rely on school breakfast and lunches starting Monday, March 23. The school system will also use bus drivers to deliver necessary learning supplies to students. School systems in Orange County have similar plans in place.
FOOD-RELATED SERVICES
For those who rely on the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, the food bank plans to change to more shelf-sustainable items such as dry goods to ensure people have access to food.
The Food Bank also urges volunteers to stay home if they are sick and wash their hands
In Raleigh, Grocery Bags for Seniors, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle's longest running program, will continue as normal. Because of the nature of the population that the program serves, Inter-Faith said it is taking extra precautions in preparation and delivery of the bags. Volunteers are wearing gloves and limiting exposure to the recipients at delivery.
The Orange County Department on Aging is suspending activities at both senior centers (Passmore Center in Hillsborough and the Seymour Center in Chapel Hill) and any off-site classes. Registered Lunch Program participants are encouraged to pick-up a carryout lunch Monday-Friday between noon and 12:30 p.m
The Chatham County Council on Aging said that beginning Monday, March 16, it will suspend its congregate meals program and other activities offered at its Eastern and Western Senior Centers (in Pittsboro and Siler City. The centers will be closed to participants and visitors.
Also effective Monday, March 16, the Council will suspend its home-delivered (Meals on Wheels) program. This action is being taken to protect both the homebound meals recipients and the volunteer drivers, many of whom are seniors themselves.
SERVICES FOR VETERANS
Chatham County's Veterans Service Officer will not be available at the Western Center in Siler City as long as the Western Center remains closed to participants and visitors. For assistance, veterans should contact David Kennedy at (919) 545-8334 or (919) 357-4999 or at david.kennedy@chathamnc.org.
VISITATION AT PRISONS
Beginning Monday, visits to inmates will be suspended, the North Carolina Division of Prisons announced Friday afternoon.
"We have made this difficult decision in light of the DHHS recommendations and to reduce the risk of this disease getting into prisons and spreading," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "This was a difficult decision. I know this will not be good news to offenders and their families, but this is being done with everyone's health and safety in mind."
The suspension will be reviewed every 30 days.
The Division of Prisons plans to increase efforts to allow increased phone calls to families and friends.
In Moore County, the sheriff's office said that effective Monday, March 16, it would suspend all on-site inmate visitation, all inmate programming, such as religious services and parenting classes, and also suspend court-ordered DNA collection.
The Nash County Sheriff's Office said that beginning Tuesday, March 17, all regular visitation and special visits are canceled. All attorney visits will be by phone only.
RECREATION AND CULTURAL ACTIVITIES
The Town of Wake Forest has suspended all Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department-sponsored athletics programs, including all youth and adult baseball, softball and kickball leagues until April 6. All cultural programs and classes will be offered as scheduled.
Fingerprinting service and child safety seat installations offered by the Wake Forest Police Department are suspended through April 30.
Beginning Monday, Orange County libraries will be closed to the public. All activities and classes are canceled until further notice.
All Orange County recreation programming/activities (classes and sports leagues) are suspended until further notice. Central Recreation Center will be closed to activities. Parks will be open on their regular schedule but shelter reservations will not be taken for the next two weeks. Existing reservations in that time period are being canceled.
Chatham County Parks and Recreation is canceling or postponing multiple programs, events and reservations.
Spring volleyball, jump rope and A Day at Camp are canceled. All other youth and adult sports programs and art classes are postponed until further notice:
All parks will remain open and operating on normal hours. Outdoor Facility reservations for recreation programming are suspended, and there will be no new indoor or shelter reservations taken at this time.
OTHER COMMUNITY SERVICES
The Raleigh Rescue Mission said Friday night that as a preventative measure for the safety of clients and the community, it has put a temporary hold on volunteers and tours in all areas of the Mission (kitchen, thrift store, children, chapel, etc.)
"We are first and foremost concerned for the health of our clients, volunteers, staff and donors. We have not experienced any health concerns to date, but want to continue acting with wisdom and thoughtfulness," RRM said.
The Partnership for Children of Cumberland County is halting all meetings, training, events, gatherings, support groups as of Tuesday, March 17. All business and services will be by phone or email.
Meal delivery, other community services affected by coronavirus concerns
