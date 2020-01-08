Society

Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels with dead body outline on them

MILWAUKEE, WI -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in Wisconsin is a source of controversy for selling "crime scene" beach towels.

The towels show crime scene tape and an outline of what's supposed to portray a dead body. They're selling for $20 each.

The office says the towels were giveaways at a conference. When not all of the towels were given away, the office decided to offer them to the public--a decision not everyone is thrill about.

"I think it's a little insensitive," a woman told WISN.

"I think it's a little disturbing, to be honest," said another woman.

The office says it only makes $2 off each towel sold. Officials are not sure what they're going to do with the profits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymilwaukeefunny photos
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnston County teen paralyzed following crash
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Bicyclist killed in Raleigh crash, police say
Free File Program makes online tax filing easier
Hibernian Pub holding fundraiser for firefighters battling Australia wildfires
2 dead in Harnett County domestic incident
Going inside the dismal state of Durham public housing
Show More
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Unicorn face mask blamed for burning Apex girl's skin
Fayetteville mom recounts 18 hour notice of husband's deployment
Family wants upgraded charges against fired Vance County deputy
Durham mayor to shuffle funding for McDougald Terrace
More TOP STORIES News