Mental health awareness takes center stage at Hurricanes game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a collective effort to get a message out on the ice and in the concourse of the PNC Arena at Friday night's Hurricanes game. The team hosted a "Hockey Talks" game, an effort that first started in 2013 to spread mental health awareness.
Officials are trying to raise awareness on the issue that affects more than 43 million adults in the U.S.
Booths were set up around the arena where fans could get information on resources or learn the risk factors.
"There's always going to be that stigma," said HopeLine Board Member Barry Bryant.
Professionals are hoping to reach people before it's too late.
The event comes less than a week after a heartbreaking tragedy in Craven County; April Ireland, her toddler sons Bryson and Michael, as well as 8-month-old baby girl Caroline were found shot to death.
Authorities say Michael Ireland went through the home killing his family, including the dog, before taking his own life.
April and the kids were laid to rest in a private ceremony.
Ireland didn't leave a note behind before the murder-suicide, but it appears something was tormenting him. ABC11 learned months before the killings, April created a GoFundMe page while Ireland was in the ICU with "self-inflicted" injuries.
"My husband Michael Ireland suffered severely from depression among other mental illnesses," she wrote on the page. "He is very sick mentally."
"It does seem like it was a call for help," said Bryant.
He says in the Ireland case and others, it's important to sometimes read between the lines and offer a gateway for help.
"As long as you open up that no judgement zone... You are opening the airwaves for them to say whatever they need to say," explained Bryant. "If you show somebody you care and you're listening, that's a great start for them."
HopeLine receives 2,000 calls or texts every month.
If you are in crisis or would like to speak to someone immediately, you can call or text HopeLine at 919-231-4525 or 877-235-4525
