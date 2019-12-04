Society

Methodist grad criticized after wanting to decorate White House for Christmas

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just this week the White House unveiled this year's Christmas theme, but it's a Methodist University graduate who helped deck all of those White House halls.

"It was great. I loved getting to see all of my decorating friends," said Maurice Edwards. "We hadn't seen each other in two years because I wasn't able to go last year. I was graduating."

In 2016, Maurice decorated for the Obamas. In 2017, he helped wrap the White House in timeless Christmas tradition but perhaps his tallest task ever?

"I was decorating, lighting the state dining room tree and that's 15 feet tall," said Edwards.

This year's theme is "Spirit of America"; featuring patriotic ribbons, stars dipped in red, white and blue.

But for the first time ever Maurice was met with "mean-spirited" criticism; many questioning why he would decorate for Trump.

He penned an open letter on Facebook reminding family and friends of his reason and their freedom.

"It is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Edwards explained.

Regardless of president or politics, Edwards hopes to continue to make spirits bright.

"Not about any political party or who is in office. It is the people's house and we have access to it and no other countries have access to it."
