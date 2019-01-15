Gillette is making waves for its new ad that draws inspiration from the #MeToo movement.The razor company is long known for its "The Best A Man Can Get" slogan, but now they're asking "Is this the best a man can get?"The almost two-minute video tackles issues like bullying, sexual harassment, and toxic masculinity.While many are praising the ad, others are threatening to boycott the company.Gillette officials said they wanted to spark debate to inspire change.Consumer Goods giant Proctor and Gamble, which owns Gillette, has a history of thought-provoking campaigns.It is not known yet if the company will air the commercial during the Super Bowl.