SOCIETY

New Gillette advertisement takes on #MeToo topics and asks 'Is this the best a man can get'

EMBED </>More Videos

New Gillette advertisement takes on #metoo topics and asks "is this the best a man can get?"

Gillette is making waves for its new ad that draws inspiration from the #MeToo movement.

The razor company is long known for its "The Best A Man Can Get" slogan, but now they're asking "Is this the best a man can get?"

The almost two-minute video tackles issues like bullying, sexual harassment, and toxic masculinity.

While many are praising the ad, others are threatening to boycott the company.

Gillette officials said they wanted to spark debate to inspire change.

Consumer Goods giant Proctor and Gamble, which owns Gillette, has a history of thought-provoking campaigns.

It is not known yet if the company will air the commercial during the Super Bowl.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyadvertisingbuzzworthyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Meghan Markle teases due date
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son
Durham Rescue Mission deploys Operation Warm Shelter
More Society
Top Stories
3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of trooper in Wilson County
Raleigh man says he was shot after hearing knocks at front door
Watch: Silent Sam statue removed from UNC campus
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
Man accused of throwing hot coffee on McDonald's worker may be in Fayetteville
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Top ranked Duke loses game and possibly much more
Here are all the ways you can help injured Raleigh PD officer Ainsworth
Show More
'Monstrous act:' Deputies disturbed by killing of 6-month-old, 2 women
NC politicians spar over extended government shutdown
No. 1 Duke falls to Syracuse, but may have suffered greater loss
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
Experiencing more robocalls? 'Do Not Call' service down due to shutdown
More News