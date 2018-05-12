Michael Curry, bishop from America, gives royal wedding address

Tomorrow at the #RoyalThisMorning this man the most reverend Michael curry will be giving homily. Tonight on #ABC11 we talk to his daughter and the reverend’s connections to North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/0XF4ztubrf — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 19, 2018

Michael Curry, a bishop from Chicago, spoke at the royal wedding Saturday.After seeing the couple up close, Curry said Friday that he saw "two real people who are obviously in love."Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry to give the address." From the psalm of Solomon in the Bible, set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm, for love is as strong as death, passion, fierce as the grave, its flashes are flashes of fire, the raging flames, many walkers cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it out," Curry began his address. "The late Dr. Martin Luther King once said, and I quote, "We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love."Rev. Curry is the current Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church and the first African-American to hold that position."Love is not selfish and self-centered," Curry said in his address. "Love can be sacrificial. And in so doing, becomes redemptive redemptive. And that way of unselfish sacrificial, redemptive love changes lives, and it can change this world. If you don't believe me, just stop and think, imagine, think and imagine. Well, think and imagine a world where love is the way. Imagine our homes and families when love is the way. Imagine neighborhoods and communities where love is the way."Rev. Curry was born in Chicago and received a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University Divinity School. He was installed as the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church in 2015. He received media attention for the 2012 sermon "We need some crazy Christians," which he gave when he was the bishop of North Carolina.Curry was elected the 11th bishop of North Carolina in 2000. He spent 15 years there before being elevated to head the entire church."My dad is the family comedian," said Elizabeth Curry, Michael's daughter. "He's probably the most outgoing person in the family. I grew up with him being the bishop of North Carolina so I was used to him in leadership positions anyway."Curry spent most of her youth in Raleigh. She's now a fourth-grade teacher in Wake County."It's very meaningful that somebody who is close to us is actually doing this and representing us and North Carolina and the US," she said.The royal wedding service was conducted by The Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Revd. David Conner and The Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, officiated as the couple made their marriage vows.