Society

Millennials admit they're afraid of doorbells in Twitter thread

SAN FRANCISCO -- Should doorbells be a thing of the past? Some millennials say yes -- they find doorbells terrifying.

RELATED: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home

According to a hilarious Twitter thread, they prefer a simple text saying "here."

This all started when someone brought up the issue in a tweet and people started chiming in, saying doorbells are as outdated as "voice calls."



Others say they hide when someone rings their bell.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal did a story on the topic a few years ago, saying that millennials are so used to texting upon arrival that the sound of a ringing doorbell freaks them out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydistractionbuzzworthysocial mediatextingtwittertext messages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wake County until 5 p.m.
House vote fails to override Governor Cooper's veto of the 'born-alive' bill
Cary police investigating misconduct claims at unlicensed preschool
Homeland Security to investigate equipment used in 2016 Durham election
NC farmers say Roundup weed killer gave them cancer
Troubleshooter confronts Fayetteville PWC scammers
Cancer patients, survivors 'rejuvenated' at Duke Survivorship Day
Show More
Sanford woman said she shot dog because it 'kept barking'
Durham DSS creates outreach projects to stop food insecurity
Former NC NAACP president expected to testify in his trespassing trial
Alabama considering chemical castration for child molesters
FBI releases documents from 1977 Bigfoot investigation
More TOP STORIES News