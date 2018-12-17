MISS UNIVERSE

Miss Spain proud to be first transgender contestant to compete in Miss Universe pageant

EMBED </>More Videos

Miss Spain proud to be first transgender contestant to compete in Miss Universe pageant

BANGKOK, Thailand --
The Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, will be one of the firsts on Sunday.

The pageant has its first-ever transgender woman competing, who has been identified as Angela Ponce of Spain.

"What I feel by being the first transgender contestant at Miss Universe is a big sense of responsibility, it gives me a lot of pride, and personally I'm very proud to have made it here," Ponce said. "I've been in the press, on TV, and I've put the conservation on the table. It was a topic that was not spoken about, what does it mean being a transgender person."

Ponce believes that mindsets about the LGBT community are changing.

"Today, there are positive references. People speak about the LGBT community and the transgender community. Before it was always underground and never spoken about. I think that people are more and more informed. All these prejudices come from disinformation," Ponce said.

Although Ponce is proud of being a transgender woman, she said the hardest obstacle she has had to overcome is being born into a world that "wasn't prepared" for trans people.

"We don't have the same rights, but we have the same obligations. At school, disinformation is what becomes prejudice, the bullying, the fact that you feel alone, excluded. I always say that it's not that you feel like a woman. You already are a woman. A transgender is not a man or a boy who feels like a woman, she's already a transgender person," Ponce explained. "There are no wrong bodies."

Ponce has advice for all transgender girls and women.

"We have to be happy, feel free, go with the flow, have less prejudices, have more love and be more tolerant of everything," she said.

Catriona Gray was the winner of Miss Universe 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytransgendermiss universeu.s. & world
MISS UNIVERSE
RoughRiders to honor second-place finishers with 'Runner Up Night'
More miss universe
SOCIETY
More than 1,000 Santas hit the street for charity race
Cary-based group makes Christmas wish come true for family fighting cancer
Christmas ornaments: Make the best DIY ornaments ever
Sandy Hook receives bomb threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
More Society
Top Stories
War of words as opposing sides again clash over Silent Sam
Man dies after being shot multiple times at Fayetteville apartment complex
Shooting early Sunday was one of several in Durham this weekend
Disney Channel actor accused of trying to meet teen for sex
Reward offered in search for missing Colorado woman
Garner's 'Shop with a Cop' makes Christmas brighter for 44 children
Former UNC star Draughn holds coat drive for kids in Tarboro
Chatham County welcomes National Guard detachment home for holidays
Show More
Beware of this Netflix scam email
Man fatally shot outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
Multiple people shot at Durham apartment complex, police say
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
7 teens charged in Durham armed robbery
More News