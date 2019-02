A Kentucky mother decided to take a different approach to celebrating her son's birthday.Heather Green came up with a gender reveal photo shoot to celebrate her son coming out as transgender.Green's son, Adrian Brown, was born as a girl. He turned 20 years old on Jan. 29.So what did that celebration look like?Green reenacted being pregnant with Brown for the photo shoot, while in another picture, Brown is next to a teddy bear and wrapped up in a baby blanket that says 'It's a Boy!'In a different snapshot, Brown and his family are surrounded by blue balloons, as they cover each other with love."I mean, my kids are used to me coming up with these hair-brained schemes all the time. He was like, 'You're crazy, but yes, of course,' which was a fair reaction," Green told WAVE Green posted the photos as part of a birthday tribute to Brown on Facebook, writing, "I honor who you are and I respect your courage to be unapologetically you. Let's celebrate."It looks like people around the world love Green's idea. The post has been shared more than 15,000 times - and counting - on Facebook.But what mattered most is that Brown had someone to share the moment with."I thought this was sort of a struggle I had to do by myself, and it's really heartwarming to see there are so many people out there who share the same story that I do and are so supportive of a complete stranger, and it gives me a lot of hope," Brown said.Green said the photo shoot happened on a whim, using props from Party City. Her boyfriend's daughter took the pictures.