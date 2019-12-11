Society

Apex mom couldn't find wrapping paper with Santa who looked like her son, so she made her own

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's that time of year. You've done all of your Christmas shopping and now it's time to pick the best wrapping paper. Well, one family said they weren't exactly happy with their choices so they decided to make their own.

In the Rodgers' home, Clarence Claus is a part of their holiday tradition.

"It's important for children to see images that look like them and there could be a Santa for everyone," said Jacquelyn Rodgers.

After having their first son, Jacquelyn and her husband Shaun were searching for the perfect Christmas wrapping paper but Jacquelyn said she just became frustrated.

RELATED: 'Santa doesn't have a color': Santa Larry continues to spread holiday joy around US
EMBED More News Videos

Santa Larry gained world-wide fame three years ago when he became the first black Santa hired to spread joy at Mall of America.



"I was looking for a wrapping paper with an African American Santa Claus on it. I couldn't find any anywhere," Jacquelyn said.

So Jacquelyn decided to make her own and Clarence Claus was born.

"We've got the six rolls of the paper. The first year we just had the two and then we expanded to the new collection which has got the red, the black and the 'Don't open until Christmas,'" Jacquelyn said.

Now, three years later and you can buy it too. Clarence Claus wrapping paper has been shipped to all 50 states and beyond. You can even buy shirts, socks and other apparel too.

"She was determined. And I think it speaks to just a mother's determination when there's something they feel like they need for their child," said Shaun Rodgers.

This will be a new Christmas tradition for families just like the Rodgers'.

Now, Clarence Claus is coming to town this year.

If you're looking to buy some of the Clarence Claus wrapping paper, click here to visit their website.

NOTE: This story was originally published on Dec. 5, 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncholidaysanta clauschristmas
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drive-thru day caps ABC11 Together Food Drive at Food Lion
Human bones found at Harnett County home, deputies say
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Sanford man crafts hundreds of wooden toys for children in need
The 411: Chris Harrison can officiate your wedding
Victims' loved ones unite as homicides spike across Triangle
Hershey's Kisses cereal hitting store shelves in January
Show More
Fort Bragg access point reopens after 'security incident'
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Dog hit by car, surrendered by owners needs help
Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory
Are you a SECU member? This phone scam is targeting you
More TOP STORIES News