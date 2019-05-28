Society

Mom gives birth in car while three kids in backseat film

HENDERSON, Nevada -- A woman ended up having to give birth to her baby in the front seat of her car while her husband drove and her three other children were in the backseat.

Her 10-year-old son Jayden Addison recorded his mother's labor.

"We were making a pre-baby delivery video to get ready to welcome our baby into the world, for the future. We didn't expect it to happen within the next four minutes," Jayden's father said.

The family was driving to the hospital, but the baby couldn't even wait for the 10-minute drive before making her first appearance.

Thankfully little Joilee was born healthy. The internet is calling her Infiniti baby because she was born in the family's Infiniti car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadaparentingbirthcaught on videou.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen found shot dead in vehicle at Duke University Hospital
1-year-old North Carolina boy killed in golf cart accident
Cary dad wants answers for daughter who says teacher bullied her
Heat wave: Temps near 100 degrees
Soybean truck overturns on I-85 near Oxford, spills load
'I see you:' Deputy plays peekaboo with bear outside gas station
Mom shares video of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis
Show More
Jar filled with 2 years worth of college savings stolen from NY store
Fayetteville 18-year-old accused of killing woman found dead in pickup
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
20 rip current rescues reported at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach
81-year-old crossfitter finishes challenge after 7 surgeries
More TOP STORIES News