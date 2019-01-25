SOCIETY

Mom of 5 who graduated from TSU law school becomes assistant county attorney

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom of 5 and TSU graduate becomes Assistant County Attorney

HOUSTON, Texas --
The single mom of five who went viral after posting her graduation pictures from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law has been appointed assistant county attorney.

Ieshia Champs first went viral in 2018 when she posted her graduation photos with her five children.

Now, Champs will work as assistant county attorney in the Children's Protection Practice Group.

Champs, who has experienced periods of homelessness, was sworn in on Jan. 9.

"Ms. Champs is an inspiration to all who are faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles in life," County Attorney Vince Ryan said. "We are fortunate that her path has brought her to our office where she can continue to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by Children's Protectives Services in Harris County."

Champs' story has resonated with people across the country. She has appeared on the Steve Harvey Show, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News.

"It is truly an honor to work among such amazing attorneys and to be a part of the Harris County Attorney's Office," Champs said.

The Children's Protection Practice Group represents the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in actions involving abused and neglected children in Harris County, Texas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsviraltexas southern universityHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
How 'going green' is now an option after death
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
More Society
Top Stories
'He's good, he's good:' Missing Craven County 3-year-old found alive
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Uber ride takes terrifying turn for woman as Raleigh police arrest driver
Arby's customers in NC affected by data breach can get up to $5K
Chris Brown files defamation suit against rape accuser, CNN reports
Papa John's to give $500K to historically black college in Greensboro
DNA kit leads Vermont woman to birth mother after 69 years
Urban Ministries opens pantry to furloughed federal workers
Show More
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
3 suspects in custody following shooting, chase in Raleigh
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
Wake Co. woman accused of starving animals was 'horse lover,' wrote book on them
Navy denies claims linked to contaminated Camp Lejeune water
More News