Mom says she was kicked out of pool in Texas City for breastfeeding

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5246890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mom ticketed while breastfeeding in backseat of parked SUV

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- A mother says she was removed from a swimming pool in Texas City because she was breastfeeding. In response, local breastfeeding moms held a 'nurse-in' as a show of support.On Sunday, Misty Daugereaux went to Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center with her nephew and two sons. Her 10-month-old got hungry, so she attempted to discreetly breastfeed him.Daugereaux says a lifeguard approached her and said she couldn't do that there because it was a public pool and against their policy. Daugereaux says she felt humiliated and hurt.The situation ultimately ended with both the manager and Texas City police being called."She said you need to cover up or leave," Daugereaux recalled. "She gave me the ultimatum. And I said, 'Well, you show me in your policy where I need to cover up and I'll leave.' And, she was telling me that it was not right, that I needed to cover up. It was their policy. And I said, 'Well, you can go call whoever you need to call, but I'm not leaving for breastfeeding my son.'""We, the City of Texas City are reviewing the nursing concerns raised at the Nessler Pool and how it was addressed by our staff. We apologize to Misty Daugereaux as it is clear she was offended by how she was treated at our City Facility. City policies and procedures will be reviewed and revised as deemed necessary. Any deficiencies regarding our employee's actions will be addressed with further training."Daugereaux says the "nurse-in" protesters are mostly made up of moms in a Galveston County breastfeeding support group. She says the show of support made her feel powerful and loved.