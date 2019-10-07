Society

Mom shocked after dad shaves baby's head while she's sleeping

VISALIA, Calif. -- A California mom left her baby daughter in the care of the child's father so she could get some much-need sleep.

Jasmin Aileen Valero didn't expect to wake up to find her daughter's head had been shaved.

Footage of Valero's shocked reaction to finding out baby Jazlyn was now bald went viral on Twitter. The video shows her gasping in disbelief while Jazlyn's dad, Joshua Luevanoz, chuckles away.

Valero captioned her tweet, "The one time I ask him to watch her so I can sleep in." She later said, "In many Mexican families it is tradition to cut babies' hair at a young age so their hair can grow thicker and nicer."

Valero said she and Jazlyn's father agreed they weren't going to do that ... until the day she was woken up with that surprise.

On the bright side, Jazlyn seems unfazed by the haircut. "Always such a happy baby," Valero said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhairparentingviral videohair stylingbuzzworthybabyabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Police search for man charged in deadly drive-by shooting
Moore County man charged in death of 14-month-old son
Man found dead inside home after Fayetteville standoff
Clayton High School principal Bennett Jones reinstated
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
'Somebody shot me!' 911 call released in Uber driver shooting
Fayetteville mayor proposes tiny home community for homeless
Show More
Wegmans to test eliminating plastic bags
Middle school student spreads kindness with sticky notes
Durham man killed in moped crash
Duke alum wins 2019 Nobel Prize in medicine
Amtrak train hits, kills man in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News