Moore County deputies commended for trying to save driver who crashed into creek

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields commended a detective and two deputies for their acts of valor and heroism.The three investigators responded to a car wreck where the vehicle was submerged in water on Highway 24-27. In a desperate attempt, they tried to save the driver.Deputies Kim Edwards and Dustin Hussey sped to the scene."We got a call that there was an overturned vehicle in a creek," Edwards said. "I felt around and really couldn't feel anything. I went under to try to see in the car. It just rained and it was very muddy. Lots of red clay."Hussey and the detective removed their weapons and cellphones before jumping in the water after their colleague."I couldn't get the door open. She had a window punch and I used that to bust the door open," Hussey said. "It's a sad occurrence. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family, his friends, anyone that knew him.""I wish we could have saved him. I wish we could save everybody we come across," Edwards said.Despite the loss of life, Fields noticed their efforts. Fields said these deputies are the true meaning of the office's motto, "Service before self."