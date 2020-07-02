protest

More than a dozen demonstrators arrested after blocking traffic along Capital Blvd in protest of controversial bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Demonstrations continued into Thursday evening as a crowd urged Gov. Roy Cooper not to sign a bill that would keep autopsy results confidential.

Chopper 11 observed more than a dozen demonstrators being arrested on Thursday evening after blocking traffic along Capital Blvd in Raleigh. Prior to the arrests, according to Raleigh Police, they advised protestors not to interfere with traffic by tweeting, "Pedestrian and vehicle interference are misdemeanors. Please, don't do anything that will impede the flow of foot traffic on the sidewalks or vehicular traffic in the streets."

Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesman, Eric Curry, said as of Thursday evening 16 people have been processed at the Wake County jail.

The demonstrators gathered Monday night, calling for Cooper to veto Senate Bill 168, which was passed almost unanimously by Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly. Though it mostly contains language about health regulations and psychiatric care, two lines in the bill gave some cause for concern.


The part of the bill in question would keep the results of investigations of deaths in police custody or in prison confidential until the medical examiner's office is finished with their analysis. While legislators and officials said the language is intended to streamline the investigation process, protesters said they felt the legislation could make it difficult to hold law enforcement officers accountable for those deaths.

Raleigh Police said on social media that "pedestrian and vehicle interference are misdemeanors" and asked demonstrators not to do anything that would impede the flow of foot traffic on the sidewalks or vehicular traffic in the streets.

For the third night, demonstrators continued to block the street outside the Executive Mansion in Raleigh.



In total, 14 people have been arrested during the demonstrations. Four people were arrested Tuesday after police said they spray painted the street. Ten people were then arrested Wednesday. According to the Raleigh Police Department, they were arrested for "impeding traffic."

