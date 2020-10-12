'God's got a plan': Cary mother of 3 on the verge of homelessness as financial hardships stack amid pandemic

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lynn Jones and her three daughters have their boxes packed. They need to be out of the Cary home where they're living by Wednesday morning but say they have nowhere to go.
"It's hard not to think that God gave me these children and I can't take care of them properly," Jones said.
The family is technically homeless and has been staying in a house owned by The Carying Place organization.
The Carying Place requires families complete a program within a certain time period, where they learn about budgeting and other skills, and then move out on their own.
The non-profit organization has let the Jones family stay in the home longer due to the pandemic but Jones said another family is waiting that needs the home.
Jones said they've been on a waitlist for affordable housing for about a year and are having a tough time finding housing they can afford.
Twenty-three-year-old Calena is Jones' oldest daughter; she dropped out of ECU and is now working part-time and helping take care of her mother, who got into a car accident during the pandemic and eventually lost her job.
"I am quite anxious but I know that God's got a plan for everything and he's not going to leave us high and dry," Calena Jones said.
Lynn Jones' 19-year-old daughter, Treanna, is about to start a job to help out. Thirteen-year-old Yaniah is still in school.
ABC11 met the Jones family in early March before the pandemic.
The family moved to North Carolina from Washington and found themselves homeless after the home they were going to rent fell through.
They ended up living in a shelter for six weeks and staying in their car for a few days. Now, six months later, they're worried they may end up living in their car again.
"I know it'd be really, really heartbreaking for all of us," Calena Jones said.
"The pandemic, the accident and now not knowing where we're going to be after Tuesday afternoon, it's wearing on me," Lynn Jones said, getting emotional.
An ABC11 viewer reached out, asking to help the Jones family. That's bringing them some hope.
ABC11 will keep you updated on their situation.
