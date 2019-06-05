'We don't have closure as a family:' Mother of former Fort Bragg soldier murdered in Charlotte wants answers

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lisa Meletiche's living room is filled with flowers and notes from her daughter, Monica Smith's funeral Monday evening.
The 26-year-old was murdered in Charlotte and her killer is still on the loose.
"She's supposed to be here. She's not supposed to be gone. You're not supposed to bury your daughter, " said Meletiche. "We don't have closure as a family. Her son is only 8-years-old and he is now without a mother. Our lives have changed drastically."
Monica's mom told ABC11 she was stationed at Fort Bragg and honorably discharged after two and a half years of service.
The young woman had big dreams of becoming a music artist and a big personality to go along with it.
"She was full of passion. Just beautiful inside and out. So alive. She lit up the room," she said. "It doesn't feel right without her, but we have to move forward because it's what she would want."
A GoFundMe page was started for Monica Smith's family.
