Coronavirus

Music brings people together, helps with coping amid COVID-19 crisis

By David Wright
Staying home, quarantined, isolated -- this is the world we now live in with the novel coronavirus pandemic and finding ways to cope amidst trying times has turned into inspiration for some.

VIDEO: Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown

From the Italian serenades, and balcony concerts, people are taking music to a whole new level.

Musicians with the Toronto symphony performed Copeland's "Appalachian Spring." Members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic played Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and many others sang together through video chat.

RELATED: San Francisco residents sing from balconies to lift spirits during COVID-19 crisis

Music is a universal language bringing harmony, humanity, and hope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusmusicu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
Teen charged after coughing on produce, sheriff says
Church under fire after holding packed service
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: 'Walking Dead' actor turns Georgia restaurant into grocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County reporting 166 confirmed cases
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
We could see a 30-degree cool down by midweek
Gov. Cooper issues stay-at-home order for all of North Carolina
Local restaurant steps up to feed the Raleigh Fire Department
Show More
What counts as 'essential business' in North Carolina?
Durham church streaming service met with complications
Teen charged after coughing on produce, sheriff says
Durham farmers market celebrates 50 years of business
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News