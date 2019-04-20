Society

Mysterious Wake County woman with green thumb, kind heart replaces stolen pot

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina police have a double mystery on their hands in the case of the stolen flower pot and they're hoping you can help them solve both.

On Thursday morning, a woman stole an empty flower pot from the front of Amazing Studios, a video production company at 608 Stellata Drive.

ABC11 broadcasted the unusual theft and less than 24 hours later came a bizarre twist.

A woman jumped out of the passenger side of a white Buick SUV and delivered a new pot to replace the stolen one. The woman wearing a gray dress and red bandana across her face included a nice looking plant in the pot.

She didn't just drop it and run. She took a moment to spin the pot into the perfect position and fluff the plant so it looked just right.

The police department is now putting out a call for people to look at the video and identify the mystery woman.

"Fuquay-Varina has wonderful people," the police department said on Facebook. "Chief Fahnestock would like to give you a Chief's Challenge Coin for this act of kindness!"
